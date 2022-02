OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot at an Oklahoma City nightclub Friday night.

Oklahoma City police were called to a night club in the 2600 block of South I-35 Service Road.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

The official did not have information on what led to the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified or arrested.

No further details were released.