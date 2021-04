OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found with a stab wound in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a reported stabbing near S.W. 8th St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a homeless man who had been stabbed in the arm.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and he is expected to recover.

At this point, no arrests have been made.