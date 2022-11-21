TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers say a 70-year-old man has died after he was hit by a pickup truck while working on a broken down car.

Around 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 2, emergency crews were called to a crash along westbound I-244, just east of Mingo Road.

Investigators say 70-year-old Curtis Kelsey was on the outside shoulder of the highway with a tow truck, working on a broken down vehicle.

At that point, a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck failed to move over and hit the tow truck and Kelsey.

Kelsey was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries 10 days later.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup truck, who was not injured, was likely driving under the influence of alcohol.