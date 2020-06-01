Live Now
Man killed in accident involving trailer in N.E. Oklahoma

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was killed in northeast Oklahoma after being hit by a trailer, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on May 29, at approximately 5:15 p.m., on County Road South 594 near Grove.

According to a trooper’s report, a Dodge Ram pulling a 5th wheel trailer was trying to go up a hill and 40-year-old Allen Beck, of Jay, was watching the clearance of the trailer when it rolled back over him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

“Load shifted” is what caused the collision, the report states.

