Man killed in crash after running from Oklahoma police

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who died after crashing in Comanche County.

On Sept. 11, an officer with the Lawton Police Department attempted to stop a 2021 Chevy Camaro, which was traveling southbound on Sheridan Rd. in Lawton at a high rate of speed.

However, the driver refused to stop and led the officer on a chase.

At one point, the driver lost control and the Camaro hit a curb and a mailbox. The Camaro then continued southbound, crossing Jefferson Ave., where it hit an embankment.

After hitting the embankment, the car rolled and hit a fence, a van, and a trailer.

The accident report states the Camaro rolled several times before coming to rest on its top.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old D’monte Harris, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

