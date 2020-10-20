Man killed in deadly northwest Oklahoma City shooting identified

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man killed in an early morning shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to the area of Council Rd. and Melrose after receiving reports of gunshots being heard nearby.

When they arrived, they found the body of 50-year-old Juan Reynolds in the driveway of a home.

“Officers secured the area, located several witnesses and also video of the incident which captures the suspect vehicle leaving so we have a very, very limited suspect description, but we do have a vehicle description at this time,” said Lt. Douglas Grady, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Bruce Forgason, who lives nearby, says he was there for the last seconds of Reynolds’ life.

“He said a couple words and at that time, police pulled up and he died,” he said. “He was a real good person, really.”

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

