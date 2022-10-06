CLAREMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Claremore.

Just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 5, the OSBI was requested by the FBI to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

Investigators allege that Bobby Joe Johnston broke into a Claremore home and accosted the female homeowner before stealing a phone and the woman’s vehicle.

Claremore officers were able to find Johnston, who they say led them on a short chase in the stolen vehicle.

After crashing the vehicle, OSBI officials say Johnston “approached law enforcement in a threatening manner.”

At that point, two officers and one Rogers County deputy fired their weapons at Johnston.

Johnston was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities say the investigation involves Native Americans and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision. As a result, the OSBI and FBI are handling the investigation.