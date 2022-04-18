OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in front of an apartment in Oklahoma City.

Around 12:30 p.m. on April 15, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 2100 block of S.W. 47th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in front of the apartment.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Investigators learned that the victim, who was identified as 32-year-old Jose Contreras, was involved in an altercation when the shooting occurred.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.