Man killed in tractor accident in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 92-year-old man has died following an accident with a tractor in Pontotoc County.

Around 9 p.m. on July 15, emergency crews were called to a property along Hwy 1, south of Allen in Pontotoc County.

Investigators say 92-year-old Stanley Lasarsky was standing behind a 1980s Ford farm tractor while it was parked and running in a pasture.

For unknown reasons, the tractor rolled back and hit Lasarsky.

Officials say he was pinned for approximately four hours before his body was recovered by the Allan Fire Department.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.