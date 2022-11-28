WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a man in Wagoner County.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to a crash along US 69, just south of County Road 750.

Investigators say a 2006 Cadillac DeVille was heading southbound on US 69 in the outside lane as 31-year-old John Mills was loading a vehicle onto a wrecker on the shoulder of the highway.

Mills was hit by the Cadillac, which rolled several times before coming to rest on its top.

The driver of the Cadillac was treated and released from the hospital for a head injury.

Sadly, Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.