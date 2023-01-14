EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Newly released body camera video shows a man leading El Reno police on a high speed chase after firing multiple gunshots into a business earlier this month.

“Very, very recklessly and with a clear disregard for the safety of others,” said Kirk Dickerson, the El Reno Assistant Police Chief. “It’s incredibly dangerous.”

Dickerson said a witness called 911 just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 1.

“There’s a four door maroon colored car that just shot a bunch of shots,” said the caller. “It looked like they were shooting towards something or someone.”

According to a police report, Percelle Emon Finch-Anderson, 22, fired about a dozen gunshots towards a business near Choctaw Avenue and Elm Street. Finch-Anderson then fled, and led officers on a high-speed pursuit.

“At times he’s clearly driving in excess of one hundred miles an hour,” said Dickerson.

Dickerson told KFOR the chase came full circle. Eventually, Finch-Anderson lost control of his car in the roadway and stopped near where he originally fired the gunshots.

The body camera video shows Finch-Anderson throwing his gun into the air, before surrendering to police.

“He was taken into custody at that time and then ultimately transported to The Canadian County Sheriff’s office,” said Dickerson.

According to the police report, “a second handgun and approximately 1.8 ounces of suspected marijuana” were found in Finch-Anderson’s car.

The report shows Finch-Anderson is facing charges of attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, obstruction of an officer, discharging a firearm in public place, assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Finch-Anderon’s court date is scheduled for January 25, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network.