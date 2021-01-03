Man leads Oklahoma City police on chase before shooting himself

Oklahoma City Police Department officers on the scene of a crash that ended a short chase involving a stolen car. The driver of the car shot himself before police could apprehend him.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man is dead after stealing a car from an apartment complex and leading police on a chase around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The brief chase ended when the driver crashed near NW 42nd and Independence Avenue before shooting himself.

Officers attempted to contact the driver to get him out of the car, but backed off and established a perimeter after hearing a gunshot. The driver was a white male.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

The Oklahoma City Police Department has not released further details on the investigation at this time.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

