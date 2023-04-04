GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Newly released dash camera footage shows a man leading a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a high-speed chase through Enid.

“It was pretty scary, very intense,” said Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink.

Rink told KFOR that the pursuit started around 12:45 a.m. on March 26 near the intersection of Grand Ave. and Randolph Ave. in downtown Enid. A deputy noticed a silver Chevy truck, allegedly driven by Brenden Cook driving faster than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, according to court records.

Brenden Gabriel Cook. Image courtesy Garfield Co. Detention Center.

“My deputy activated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop and the driver failed to yield,” said Rink. “The driver blew through stop signs in the residential area, went up around the high school, and drove through yards. Once we got on the highway, upper speeds were about 90 miles an hour in a 45 mile an hour zone… He had no care in the world for anybody that was on the roadway.”

The pursuit lasted about 20 minutes.

“At the end of the pursuit Brenden fled on foot into a home,” said the court records. “Brenden then resisted officer’s attempts to affect an arrest.”

Cook was taken into custody. According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, he’s facing charges for endangering others while eluding police, resisting an officer and speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.

“We’re not going to tolerate someone that is out here whose kind of driving is going to hurt somebody,” said Rink.

Rink told KFOR it’s not clear why Cook took off in the first place.

“We couldn’t smell any alcohol, didn’t detect any drugs,” said Rink. “We don’t know why he ran.”

Rink said one officer was minorly injured during the arrest and had to get stitches.