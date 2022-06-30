OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man led Oklahoma City police on a wild chase early Thursday morning, all while his young daughter was in his hands. What happened before and after that will also blow you away.

Oklahoma City police officials said a man was driving under the influence with his young daughter in the car with him. His car was also on fire as he was driving.

When officers arrived on scene where he stopped, he fled with his daughter in his hands.

“He began climbing over fences, but before he would climb over the fence, he would simply toss the 2-year-old over the fence and then jump the fence, pick her up and keep on running with her,” said Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

25-year-old Caleb Ruth is now behind bars after the incident.

Courtesy: Oklahoma City Police Departmen

But it started when police got word of a crash.

“Police were notified of a car that had crashed near Northwest 34th and Western,” Knight said.

Knight said when officers got on the scene the car was fully engulfed in flames. Come to find out, witnesses told them that they saw him driving it with his daughter inside and had to stop Ruth and let him know his car was on fire.

Car fire near NW 33 and Western KFOR

“Witnesses said that a male had taken a small child out of the vehicle, taken off after there were numerous officers in the area,” Knight said. “They saturated the area.”

Officers eventually found him hiding around homes in the area. However, Ruth took off.

He threw his 2-year-old over fences before climbing over himself, picking her up and running off again.

The police report of the incident stated the child was “screaming and crying the entire time being tossed around.”

“Thankfully, that little girl was not injured,” Knight said. “Frightening situation. Officers were able to get him into custody.”

The report also stated Ruth was not cooperative during his arrest or in any interactions with police. It said, “he continuously used vulgar language and racial slurs toward officers.”

He was booked in the Oklahoma County Jail on driving under the influence, among other charges.

The report said officers followed a trail of oil for about a half mile before they couldn’t see it anymore. It’s unclear at this time though, what caused the car to catch on fire.