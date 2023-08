OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A lighting installation job led to one man being trapped inside a gun safe in southwest Oklahoma City Tuesday night.

The man was installing a light inside his walk-in gun safe when he door closed behind him, locking him inside.

Another person at the home tried to unlock the safe from the outside, but the door wouldn’t open.

Oklahoma City Firefighters were called to the home and were able to pry the door open. The man was freed from the safe and unharmed.