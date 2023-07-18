OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is thankful to be alive after a stray bullet hit his drivers side window while he was driving on Monday.

He was one of a handful of innocent bystanders when two drivers started shooting at each other near North Highland Park.

Gunshots rang out at the intersection of Hudson and 79th St. in Oklahoma City shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday.

The shooting involved two drivers doing a drive by on each other; a white Chevy Tahoe and a black box car according to Oklahoma City PD.

Both suspects shot multiple times based on the number of bullet holes they found. Some found their way into businesses next door, and one shattering the window of a driver one street over.

The driver was not hit by the bullet but some glass pieces cut his neck. He received medical assistance on site but did not go to the hospital.

He says it was an experience he will never forget and is thankful the bullet missed him.

Oklahoma City PD says they do not know the cause of the shooting but believe it was an isolated incident. The investigation remains on-going.