Warning: Some details in this article are of a gruesome nature.

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A fight inside a Moore home turned into mayhem after a man was struck, and nearly killed, with a machete.

“It was probably one of the most gruesome attacks that I have been involved in or reviewed in over 23 years of law enforcement,” said Capt. Chris Maddocks, with the Moore Police Department.

Rex Young

According to court documents, a woman called her sister and her sister’s boyfriend, Rex Young, for help getting Emilio Garcia out of her apartment located in the 900 block of NW 28th Street. The documents say Young brought a machete to the apartment.

Young allegedly kicked open the apartment door and a fight between he and Garcia began.

The court documents say during the fight, Young struck Garcia multiple times in the head, arms and body with a machete before police got there.

“This victim’s injuries were so severe that it took multiple tourniquets to try to stop the bleeding,” said Maddocks.

He added that without the police officer’s heroics, Garcia likely would’ve bled to death. Garcia was taken to OU Medical Center’s ICU and has since been released.

Young however, is still on the loose.

“We’re actively seeking his location to effect an arrest,” said Maddocks.

According to Maddocks, Young is facing a felony charge for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. There is currently no evidence that he acted in self-defense.

OSCN’s docket search says Young previously faced felony charges for second-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery upon a law enforcement officer.

Anyone with information about Young’s whereabouts is asked to contact Moore PD.