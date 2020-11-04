Man on trial after allegedly trying out product at adult novelty store in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man allegedly went into an adult novelty store, exposed himself and tried out a product that was on display.

Gilbert Alex Cordero, 23, is being tried in District Court on a charge of outraging public decency, according to court records.

Stacy Bowien, an Oklahoma City Police Department detective, investigated an indecent exposure report in January.

Bowien spoke with the manager of Carli’s, an adult novelty store located at 6000 S. I-35 Road, according to an affidavit.

The detective obtained surveillance footage from the store. In the footage, Cordero walked up to a shelf, licked his fingers on one hand and used that hand to expose himself. He then licked the fingers of his other hand and proceeded to use a piece of merchandise designed for self-gratification, according to the affidavit.

Cordero then placed the merchandise back on the shelf he got it from and walked away, the affidavit states.

A store employee told Bowien she was watching Cordero through store surveillance and sounded the store alarm when she saw Cordero use the product on himself. She said after she hit the alarm, he stopped what he was doing and walked away, according to the affidavit.

The employee told Bowien that she recognized Cordero as someone who previously submitted a job application at the store, the affidavit states.

