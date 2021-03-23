Man pleads guilty to 2019 deadly Stillwater shooting

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A Stillwater man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man in 2019.

In November of 2019, Stilllwater police were called to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 4100 block of W. Westbrook.

The 911 caller told dispatchers that her stepson had just shot her boyfriend.

Authorities arrested Coryon Thomas, who was just 17 at the time of the shooting, for the murder of 26-year-old Mandrale Henry.

Thomas was ultimately charged with first-degree murder in the case.

However, his attorney negotiated a plea deal, so Thomas pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Thomas will be formally sentenced in May.