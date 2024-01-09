OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A commander of a VFW Post in Duncan, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges on Wednesday.

According to federal prosecutors, 65-year-old Michael Bruce Colley of Marlow was charged with wire fraud on Sept. 19, 2023.

On Tuesday, Colley admitted to making 30 unauthorized withdrawals from accounts connected to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1192 from January 2019 to June 2021 while serving as commander of the post. The unauthorized withdrawals reached a total of over $40,000.

Colley now faces up to 20 years in federal prison as well as a fine up to $250,000.