Man pleads guilty to making fake bomb threat to metro university

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A man entered a guilty plea earlier this month to intentionally conveying false and misleading information by making a hoax bomb threat to the University of Central Oklahoma, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

According to the attorney’s office, Kenyata O’Keefe Thomas, 42, of Oklahoma City, intentionally conveyed false and misleading information to the university that an unnamed person was planning to detonate a bomb on UCO’s campus.

Thomas made the hoax bomb threat on the 24th anniversary of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

“Our campuses should be a place of safety for students to learn and grow, and for faculty and staff to serve students without fear of an attack,” said U.S. Attorney Downing. “Our office and law enforcement partners, including the FBI, have zero tolerance for actions like this hoax bomb threat that disrupt the safety and sense of well-being on our campuses. Here, the hoax was made on the day that Oklahomans were already reflecting on the horrific act of the Oklahoma City bombing—the deadliest domestic terrorism attack in our Nation’s history.”

A criminal information was filed in March of this year against Thomas that charged him with a single count of making a hoax bomb threat on April 19, 2019.

Thomas entered the guilty plea on April 2.

At sentencing, Thomas faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing will take place in approximately 90 days.