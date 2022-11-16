OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man accused of shooting at a security officer at a local Walmart has pleaded guilty to two charges.

Officials say it all started in November of 2021 when Chartez Chappelle was at the Belle Isle Walmart when a security guard attempted to stop him for suspected shoplifting.

According to the police report, Chappelle purchased a couple of items and asked an employee for a bike.

“The person actually picked out a bicycle. The attendant brought it to the register. Our suspect paid for separate items. Did not pay for the bicycle and attempted to leave the store without paying for it,” said MSgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

At that point, a security officer attempted to stop him and even tazed him.

“As soon as the subject fell down he reached in his pocket and pulled out a gun and began to shoot,” the police report states.

Fortunately, no one was injured and Chappelle was taken into custody.

Chartez Chappelle

According to court records, Chappelle recently pleaded guilty to assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

As part of the plea deal, the state dismissed the theft and shooting with intent to kill charges.

He was sentenced to 30 years with all abut the first 12 years suspended.