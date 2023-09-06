OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man accused of brutally attacking an Oklahoma City Police officer appeared before a judge on Wednesday morning.

According to new court records, DeAngelo Wright pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

In late April, Sgt. Morgan Reynolds responded to a domestic call in northwest Oklahoma City. Moments after she began questioning Wright, body cam footage shows Wright blindsiding Reynolds as he began throwing punches.

In addition to being beaten unconscious, several bones in Reynolds’s face were broken in the attack.

Wright faces three counts of assault and battery. He remains locked up on a $10 million bond.