Man pleads not guilty to charges in deadly crash that killed UCO student

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 39-year-old man has pleaded not guilty on charges connected to a deadly crash along the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Shortly after midnight on Oct. 3, emergency crews were called to a crash on the Kilpatrick Turnpike, just north of S.W. 15th St. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say 19-year-old Marissa Murrow was driving a 2014 Ford Focus southbound on the Kilpatrick when she hit head-on by a driver traveling the wrong direction.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 39-year-old Malcolm Penney was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the turnpike when he hit Murrow’s vehicle.

Murrow was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators say Penney was drunk at the time of the crash.

Penney was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

On Tuesday, Penney went before a judge and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jeff Murrow, Marissa’s father, told KFOR that he was disappointed that Penney didn’t accept responsibility for the crash.

“I guess we had some hope that he would take some responsibility for what he did, but I don’t know why we felt that way because that’s not his history,” Murrow said.

Murrow said that it has been a long journey since his daughter’s death, but they will continue to fight for justice.

“We’re gonna do right by our daughter. We’re gonna be here every minute and then hopefully when this is over, we can do something that will help someone else,” said Jeff Murrow.