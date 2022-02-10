OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – A man called a phone number, pretending to be an Oklahoma County deputy as part of a scam, but found out he called the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer called the Sheriff’s Office earlier today, Thursday, Feb. 10.

A Sheriff’s Office employee answered the call.

“This is Deputy Carson Marshall of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and there is a warrant for your arrest,” the caller said.

The employee, who actually works for the Sheriff’s Office, responded, “You called the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, there is no warrant for my arrest. How can I help you?”

CLICK

That was the sound of the fake deputy hanging up.

The call proves that anyone could end up in a scammer’s crosshairs.

“The point is, these scammers don’t care who they target. We will never call and ask you for payment over the phone; and if someone calls claiming to be a deputy, you can always call our office to confirm,” a Sheriff’s Office official said.