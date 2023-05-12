WARNING: This story contains descriptions of child abuse. Viewer discretion is advised.

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KJRH) – Two people have been sentenced to life in prison following a horrific case of child abuse in an Oklahoma community.

Gustus Pennington and Jeannette Wilson were arrested in 2020 after Wilson reported that her 3-year-old daughter had been abused by Pennington for six days.

She told investigators that Pennington had used a belt, a board, and a shock collar to abuse the child.

Once inside the home, deputies found a camera that was used to monitor the child while she was locked in a bedroom. At certain points, the child allegedly was told to hold a sign to the camera that read “I am a liar.”

Court documents show the girl was strapped to a table to be beaten and Pennington used the shock collar so much in two days that the collar ran out of battery.

According to KJRH, Pennington was convicted of kidnapping, domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon, child abuse, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He received six consecutive life sentences.

Prosecutors said the couple was high on meth during the abuse, and Wilson left the house several times during the abuse and could have asked for help in that time.

Wilson received a life sentence for her role in the child’s abuse.