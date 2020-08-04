Man rescued after being dumped into garbage truck in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- It was a scary situation for a metro man after he found himself in the back of a garbage truck on Monday morning.

Just before 6 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an area near S.W. 22nd and Kentucky.

Investigators say the driver of the garbage truck heard screaming coming from the back of the truck.

The man was able to be rescued and suffered only minor injuries.

