OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a man was rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital after he was hit by a semi-truck.

Around 11:48 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a crash on eastbound Turner Turnpike in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say the 42-year-old man was walking eastbound on the Turner Turnpike when he was hit by a tractor trailer.

The man was rushed to OU Medical Center in fair condition.