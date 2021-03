OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was taken to a hospital with burns after he lit a cigarette inside his vehicle while sitting near a gas canister.

Emergency responders traveled to the 2000 block of Northwest 12th Street in Oklahoma City after a vehicle caught on fire.

The victim had a gas canister in his vehicle. He lit a cigarette and a fire was sparked.

The man is expected to be fine, according to authorities at the scene.

