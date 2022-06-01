CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into an officer-involved shooting in Chickasha.

Shortly before midnight on May 31, the Chickasha Police Department asked the OSBI for assistance with an officer-involved shooting.

Investigators say officers were called to the 1800 block of W. Idaho Ave. after a neighbor reported seeing a shirtless man yelling obscenities in the street.

When Chickasha officers arrived, they say 34-year-old Justin Keith Henderson did not comply with officer commands and went back into his home.

A short time later, investigators say Henderson appeared in the doorway with what appeared to be a rifle in his hand.

Officials say shots were fired by a member of the Chickasha Police Department and Henderson was hit.

Henderson was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At this point, the OSBI says the investigation is still ongoing.