Man says he was robbed, beaten in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is recovering after being robbed and beaten in Bricktown early Monday morning. 

Steven McGee told KFOR that he was waiting for an Uber to take him home around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near the intersection of Reno and Mickey Mantel when he was approached by five men. 

McGee said the men started beating him, stole his wallet and phone, and left him there injured. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. 

