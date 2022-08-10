OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was sent to the hospital after a standoff with police ended in gunfire on Tuesday.

“It was louder than fireworks, I knew it was a shotgun,” said Gaye Storch, a neighbor. “That’s what scared me.”

The incident happened in the 1400 block of NW 129th Terrace.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, around 10:20 a.m., a woman who was out of town saw on her home security camera that a man was on her porch with a gun.

“We just know it was a former acquaintance at this time. We don’t know the depth of the relationship or anything beyond that,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn with OCPD.

Authorities rushed to the home and were able to make contact with the suspect at a safe distance and tried to reason with him for about two hours.

“The man refused the officer’s commands while the officers were on scene. We know that he did fire at least one round from his firearm,” said Capt. Littlejohn.

An officer fired back, wounding the suspect. He was transported to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Meanwhile neighbors are still unwinding from the commotion.

“It’s just crazy. Stuff like that does not go on back here. It’s usually pretty quiet,” said Jacob Seaton, a neighbor.

The police officer who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative leave throughout the course of the investigation, which is standard procedure.