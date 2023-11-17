OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man has been sentenced for the 2019 murder of a 24-year-old mother.

On Saturday, June 8, 2019, police say officers responded to an apartment complex around 3:15 p.m. near I-240 and Penn. regarding an assault on a female.

Selena Escalera-Pacheco was found stabbed to death inside her own apartment.

Selena Escalera-Pacheco (file photo)

A friend found her body in the bedroom of one of Pacheco’s five children. Officials say the 24-year-old was stabbed several times in front of her children.

On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, police announced Gabriel Aguilar had been arrested in connection to Pacheco’s murder. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on multiple complaints, including first-degree murder.

Gabriel Aguilar

On Friday, the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office announced that Aguilar entered a Blind Plea of Guilty for the murder of Pacheco.

Officials say because Aguilar was charged with First Degree Murder, his punishment was either Life or Life Without the Possibility of Parole.

Aguilar was sentenced to Life Without the Possibility of Parole.

The D.A.’s Office says Aguilar waived his right to appeal after sentencing. He will be transferred to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to serve out his sentence.