CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who fired a gun at deputies in Cherokee County will spend decades in federal prison.

On July 27, Bradley Mouse fired at Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies and Cherokee Nation Marshal Service deputies as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant at his home.

Fortunately, no officers were injured.

Officials say the case involved Native Americans and fell under the McGirt Supreme Court decision. OSBI agents conducted the investigation and presented evidence to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Mouse was ultimately charged in a nine count indictment by a federal grand jury.

On Nov. 9, Mouse pleaded guilty to four counts of assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country and one count of use, carry, brandish, and discharge a firearm during a crime.

He was sentenced to 20 years in federal custody.