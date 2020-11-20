Man sentenced for murder of OU student

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A man convicted of shooting and killing an OU student in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison for the crime.

In April of 2017, police were called to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex near S.E. 24th and Lindsey St. in Norman.

When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Nathaniel Ewing lying in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

20-year Nathaniel Ewing killed in Norman shooting, (Photo cropped from Facebook)

After arriving at a local hospital, Ewing was pronounced dead from his injuries.

A few days after the murder, authorities arrested and charged James Arion Smith, Cody Eli Turbeville, Tyrek Ladarius Turner and Armani Ashanti Morgan with first-degree murder.

James Arion Smith, Cody Eli Turbeville, Armani Ashanti Morgan, Tyrek Ladarius Turner

Prosecutors say Ewing and a friend were attempting to sell marijuana to James Smith. However, Smith and the other men tried to rob him.

Cody Turbeville pleaded guilty to accessory to first-degree murder and Armani Morgan pleaded guilty to planning a violent act and firearm possession.

Both were sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Last month, James Smith was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

The case against Tyrek Turner is still ongoing.

