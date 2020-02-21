Man sentenced for threatening to blow up Tulsa apartment building

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who threatened to blow up his Tulsa apartment building last year has been sentenced to prison.

On Sept. 29, 44-year-old Charles Fox, of Tulsa, was seen with two propane tanks, one of which was modified with a gas hose attached to a regular valve, enabling it to spray propane.

Fox took the propane tanks into his apartment at the French Villa Apartments and threatened to blow up the complex in an effort to intimidate his wife.

“In an effort to intimidate his wife, Charles Fox sprayed propane on her and throughout his apartment, threatening to blow them up. This fit of domestic rage put at risk the lives of others and resulted in a nearly three-year federal prison sentence,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Fox was arrested and pleaded guilty in December of 2019 to receiving and transporting explosive materials with intent to intimidate.

On Thursday, Fox was sentenced in federal court to 35 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

