Man sentenced for two second-degree manslaughter charges in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 64-year-old man, convicted of second-degree manslaughter in the deaths of two high school teenagers, was sentenced to serve eight years in prison. That’s the maximum sentence for the two charges.

“Is it enough? Absolutely not,” said Logan Deardorff’s mother, Cheryl McKenzie.

“God don’t like ugly and that’s exactly what that man is,” said Donald Deardorff, Logan’s father. “In my mind, he’s the devil.”

“I hope this will give the family some peace,” said District Attorney Allan Grubb.

Roger Flint entered the Pottawatomie County Courthouse Thursday, after being convicted of two second-degree manslaughter charges for the death of 18-year-old Logan Deardorff and 17-year-old Shelby Johnson.

Logan Deardorff and Shelby Johnson

“We lost the opportunity to see what they would’ve became, and they lost the opportunity to live,” said McKenzie. “They were good kids with their whole lives ahead of them.”

In January 2019, the young couple were at 45th and Kickapoo, a busy intersection, when Flint rammed into them at more than 120 miles per hour. The speed limit was 35 miles per hour.

“I think they’d been gone 45 minutes before they were killed,” said Deardorff.

“If they wouldn’t have been there, Flint would’ve went through that intersection, and that’s a busy intersection and he would’ve hurt a lot of people,” said Lori Deardorff, Logan’s stepmother, who Logan called co-mom.

The parents said the teens were on their first real date alone.

“Took a lot of doin’s to get that first date by themselves, by Shelby’s mom, but once they did they were looking so forward to it,” said Deardorff.

“He said I want to tell you about this girl that I’ve fallen for. You know, I really like her and want to go out with her,” said Logan’s co-mom. “He was head over heels for Shelby.”

Prosecutors said the 64-year-old has a history of seizures and had been on medical review with the Department of Public safety for the past two decades.

Before handing down the sentence, Judge John Canavan told Flint he didn’t understand how DPS let him drive. He also said the man’s doctor could’ve done something besides giving him medication, like taking his keys.

Roger Flint

Flint had reportedly had two recent episodes in the days before.

“The individual of this crime was allowed to have a seizure at a doctor’s office and drive away from his doctor’s office that day,” said the district attorney.

Flint had also allegedly suffered a seizure at church less than a week before the crash.

Attorneys argued Flint had recently stopped taking his seizure medication due to his side effects.

The courtroom on Thursday was emotional as close family members gave their impact testimonies.

Johnson’s father, Patrick Johnson, told Flint his name means anger to him. He called Flint evil and told him he couldn’t wait to read his obituary.

Dana Johnson, the teen’s mother, told Flint she wanted him to think about what he could’ve done to prevent this.

“You, Roger Flint, took my daughter and my best friend,” she said.

McKenzie printed off several pictures of her son to show Flint while giving her statement.

“Whenever I was able to hold up the pictures of my son, he actually looked. I could see this expression on his face, like he was really interested in seeing what I was showing him,” said McKenzie. “I said, ‘I hope that when you close your eyes at night that you see my son’s face and you hear my voice and it haunts you every single night before you go to sleep.’”

Logan’s loved ones said they didn’t feel Flint showed any remorse.

“The only thing that came out of his mouth was, ‘Well, if I had a gun, I would kill myself right now.’ That’s what he told us in court and still did not apologize to us,” said Lori.

“He’s a coward and he deserves everything that happens in prison,” said Deardorff.

“It was like your body was telling you not to drive,” he told Flint, referring to his seizures leading up to the crash.

At then end, the judge gave him eight years in prison, the maximum punishment for the two charges.

“When two lives are taken, young lives especially, there’s really no punishment that can fit that crime,” said Deardorff.

“They have a word for children who lose parents, it’s orphans. They have a word for husbands who lose wives or wives who lose husbands. It’s widow or widower. There’s no word to describe a parent who loses a child,” said Grubb.