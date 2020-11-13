Man sentenced to 10 years in prison after burning down convenience store and Oklahoma and American flags in January

CLEVELAND COUNTY (KFOR) – Mark McCullough was convicted in court Monday, 11 months after he cut down both the United States and Oklahoma flags in front of the Cleveland County Courthouse. He set the flags on fire on the courthouse steps. But his fiery crimes didn’t end there.

Mark McCullough

Surveillance video shows an early January morning at a Norman convenience store that eventually went up in flames.

“Broke in and started fires inside that business,” said Cleveland County district attorney Greg Mashburn.

“Everything is ruined,” said the convenience store owner in January. “Why did he choose my store.”

The entire building of Boomer Express was left scorched.

Here are some videos showing damage from the store fire that McCullough ignited.

McCullough pled guilty to multiple counts on Monday. He was charged with second degree burglary of the business, arson for lighting the flags on fire, second degree arson for fires in the business and two counts of malicious injury to property for burning both flags on the steps.

In court documents regarding the flag burning incident, the following was stated:

“These items burnt the eastern entry staircase, leaving noticeable and distinguishable markings to the eastern staircase. While McCullough was (sic) setting the fire there were multiple people inside of the Cleveland County courthouse as part of the overnight cleaning crew. There was visible and distinguishable damage to the eastern entry staircase. The damage consisted of charring to the wall.”

Both court documents on the incidents with the flags and the convenience store can be read below:

Court document

McCullough was sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, district attorney Mashburn doesn’t think he’ll serve all of it.

“We tend to see on a 10-year sentence on cases like that, people will be out on an ankle monitor in a year maybe two,” he said.

Mashburn said McCullough had issues in the past with substance abuse. The court documents state he was high on a nearly fatal amount of meth the night he was arrested. KFOR was also told he refused help or treatment from investigators for his addiction.

“I hate to say it, but we may end up seeing him on down the road,” Mashburn said.

McCullough was sentenced with credit for time served, something Mashburn said if combined with parole can lead to easier, early exits from prison.

“They want to be discharged without anything hovering over their head,” Mashburn said. “So, they’ll stay in for a few more months so they can get discharged completely and not be out on parole at all.”

Mashburn also said that if State Question 805 would have passed, McCullough likely would have served even less time behind bars.

“His range of punishment would have been less because he would have been treated as a first-time offender,” Mashburn said. “It could have been his 15th felony, but he would have been treated like it’s his first time in the system.”

According to Mashburn, McCullough was also sent to prison in May of 2019. He was out of prison by January 2020, then committed the crimes in this report.

