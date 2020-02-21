Man sentenced to 20 years in prison after robbing Oklahoma hair salon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Justice has been served for a small town Oklahoma hairdresser who was attacked at work while styling a client’s hair.

Mark Duncan was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of armed robbery.

Duncan faced a Stephens County Judge on Thursday while his victim, Tessa Myers, read her victim statement aloud.

In January 2019, it was Tessa Myers’ last client of the day at Tangles Hair Salon in Marlow.

The young mother of two quickly thought it was going to be the last moments of her life.

“I mentally prepared myself the best I could to die,” Myers said.

On Thursday, the man holding the gun to her head that fateful day last year walked away in shackles. These were his final moments of freedom for the next two decades.

The judge gave gave 48-year-old Duncan the maximum sentence, not showing him any forgiveness.

However, Tessa said she is.

“I have had to forgive him to move on,” Myers said.

Duncan was caught on camera “lurking outside the salon wearing dark colored clothes and a ski mask” as he “unscrewed the light bulbs”.

Police say he broke in through the back break room and held a gun inches from Myers’ head demanding money while threatening her life.

“It’s scary, and I hope I never have that feeling again,” Myers said.

Prosecutors say Duncan took the cash and had a plan to spend it at a nearby casino, but he was arrested within 24 hours.

Now, more than a year later, Duncan is still silent, but his victim isn’t keeping her silence.

“I will never forget it,” Myer said. “I will remember his face for the rest of my life, but I refuse to let him have that kind of power."

The Stephens County Judge did not give Duncan credit for the 13 months he already served.

His twenty year sentence started Thursday.