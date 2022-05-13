TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man convicted of killing an Oklahoma police officer and wounding another has been sentenced to death.

In June of 2020, two officers with the Tulsa Police Department pulled over a vehicle in the 8900 block of East 21st Street.

Investigators say the officers asked the driver, David Ware, to get out of his vehicle 12 times. When he refused, a taser was deployed.

When that didn’t work, officials say the officers attempted to spray Ware with pepper spray.

When Ware was out of the vehicle, authorities say Ware pulled out a gun and started firing at the officers.

“The bullets found their mark, struck the officers, and the officers were critically injured. The officers went down and the driver slowly walked away from the vehicle and got into a waiting vehicle that had arrived to the scene and drove away,” said Chief Wendell Franklin, with the Tulsa Police Department.

Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan were both shot multiple times and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Sadly, officials with the Tulsa Police Department announced that Johnson passed away from his injuries the next day.

Zarkeshan, who is a rookie with the department, continued to improve after being moved to a rehabilitation facility. He is now back with the force.

Ware was found guilty of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, and obstructing an officer.

The jury recommended the death sentence.

On Friday, a Tulsa County judge upheld the jury’s recommendation and sentenced him to death.