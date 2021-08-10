Man sentenced to life in prison after crash that killed Oklahoma woman & her 8-year-old child

OKALHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to killing a woman and her eight-year-old daughter while leading police on a high-speed chase in Southwest Oklahoma City.

“You can either have an accident or you can start making choices right after another, then it’s on you. It’s not just an accident,” said Phyllis Brakefield, the victims grandmother and mother.

Andrew Munoz

Oklahoma County Judge Susan Stallings handed down four consecutive life sentences to 30-year-old Andrew Munoz for the death of Tonya Horn and Riley Ewald.

“Justice was served on Tonya Horn and Riley Ewald’s behalf,” said Brakefield.

In May of 2019, Eric Ewald, his wife Tonya Horn and their eight-year-old daughter Riley Ewald were driving back home after picking up their puppy at the vet.

When the family’s car crossed the street near Southwest 44th and Villa, Munoz slammed into them while going 80 miles per hour in a stolen pickup truck. The now-30-year-old was in the middle of leading Oklahoma City police on a brief high-speed chase. The truck hit the family’s passenger side, killing Tonya, Riley and their puppy instantly.

On Tuesday, two officers who responded to the scene took the stand. They were unable to even watch the body cam footage from that day played out for the courtroom. The officers called the crash “extremely violent” and the family’s SUV a “mangled ball of steel.”

Tonya Horn and Riley Ewald

The officers also told the judge they remembered the car’s lone survivor, husband and father Eric Ewald’s injured body, under the car. One officer said he couldn’t tell what race Eric was because his face was covered in so much blood and oil. They later found out Eric had shattered his hip in nine places.

In court, Munoz’s parents asked the judge for mercy. They said “crucifying” their son wouldn’t change anything. They described the father of two as a good man who struggles with substance abuse.

Before Judge Stallings handed down the sentence, she asked Munoz if he wanted to say anything to the courtroom. Sitting in his seat, the defendant turned to look at Eric in the eye and asked for forgiveness. He told him he never meant to hurt anyone that day, he couldn’t forgive himself and if he could change that day he would.

Eric told Munoz his daughter Riley would’ve been able to forgive him instantly, but he just isn’t there yet.