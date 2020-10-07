Man sentenced to life without parole for attack, rape of Oklahoma woman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man has been convicted of a violent attack on a 69-year-old woman inside her own home.

In June of 2019, Oklahoma City police were called to a home near N.E. 23rd and Prospect following a reported attack.

When officers arrived at the home, investigators found Rodney Arnold inside the living room of the home.

Body camera footage showed officers ordering Arnold to show his hands and get on the ground.

“I didn’t do nothing,” Arnold said multiple times.

When asked why he was inside the home, Arnold claimed that he was in a relationship with the victim.

However, the 69-year-old victim told officers that was not the case.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Arnold had offered to help the victim carry furniture to her home.

Even though the victim asked him to wait outside, he allegedly followed her into the home and then pinned her to the floor. The affidavit claims that he had a knife and raped the victim.

Arnold was arrested on several charges including kidnapping, assault and battery, and rape.

Recently, a jury convicted Arnold on six charges including two counts of first-degree rape, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempted forcible oral sodomy, and first-degree burglary.

Earlier this month, Arnold was sentenced to two life without parole sentences plus 105 years for all counts.

