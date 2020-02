NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A man convicted of killing his girlfriend’s son in 2017 learned his fate in court on Monday.

Jake Holman was sentenced to life without parole for the killing of 20-month-old Maddox Abner.

In 2017, an autopsy report showed Abner died of blunt force trauma.

Prosecutors say Holman stomped on Abner, causing his death.

Holman was found guilty in November of 2019.

According to the Enid News & Eagle, Holman’s attorney plans to appeal the verdict and sentence.