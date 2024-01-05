OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma City man was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison on Wednesday after he allegedly received a two-kilogram package of “rainbow fentanyl” at a metro post office while also carrying an illegal firearm.

Court documents show 28-year-old Cristobal Calderon picked up a package from a U.S. Post Office on Nov. 8, 2022, which contained two kilograms worth of counterfeit Oxycodone pills. The pills later tested positive for fentanyl.

The complaint describes the pills as “rainbow fentanyl”—pills dyed a variety of colors to avoid detection and make the drug more appealing to young people, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“As we continue to lose lives by this fentanyl epidemic, know that any pill, regardless of color, shape, or size that you purchase on the street must be treated as if it were potentially deadly illicit fentanyl,” said Eduardo A. Chávez, Special Agent in Charge of DEA Dallas, which oversees operations in Oklahoma.

“Mr. Calderon is being held accountable for the poison that found its way into our community by his hand. Whether it is one pill of fentanyl or 1,000, the DEA will never cease its efforts to rid these drugs from the streets of Oklahoma.”

The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) had previously intercepted the package on Nov. 3, 2022, suspecting that the package contained a controlled substance.

Calderon was arrested at a metro-area motel shortly after picking up the package. Authorities also found a gun in Calderon’s waistband at the time of his arrest.

On Feb. 14, 2023, Calderon was charged by superseding information with drug conspiracy and being a drug user in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty on April 4, admitting to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possessing a hand gun while being a user of illegal drugs.

Calderon has been sentenced to serve 78 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.