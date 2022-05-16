LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper shot a man in Latimer County.

On May 13, a Latimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy called OHP troopers for help with a violent subject on a property in Red Oak.

The deputy said the suspect stole a gun and threatened to shoot a deputy that was on the scene along S.E. 100th Rd.

When the trooper arrived at the scene, deputies told him that the suspect had a long gun and was threatening law enforcement.

Officials say deputies and the trooper tried to contact the suspect, who then pointed the gun at them.

At that point, the trooper fired his weapon and shot 24-year-old Wyatt McBride. McBride was rushed to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the Latimer County District Attorney’s Office has been notified of the incident, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating.