OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are releasing new information about a man shot and killed at a metro motel.

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a motel near S.W. 5th and MacArthur Blvd. after a reported shooting.

Authorities told KFOR that the shooting started as a fight that turned into gunfire.

“Sometimes it’s a good motel, and sometimes it’s a bad motel,” said Jerry Kiplinger.

Kiplinger said he woke up to the alarming sound of gunshots and saw the man lying on the second floor.

“[They were] trying to do chest compressions to keep him alive,’ said Kiplinger.

Responding officers found the shooting victim critically wounded. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

Right now, police are investigating plenty of witnesses.

“There’s a litany of witnesses right now that investigators are trying to interview and to piece together exactly what happened,” said Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Currently, there have been no arrests. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405/297-1200.