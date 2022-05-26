OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot and several apartments were hit by gunfire when a fight escalated into a shootout in Oklahoma City Thursday night.

Police were called to the 7000 block of NW 16th Street at around 9:30 p.m.

A fight had broken out between two people in the courtyard of an apartment complex.

The two people each pulled out a gun and opened fire at one another, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

The scene of a shooting on NW 16th Street in OKC. Image KFOR

The shots struck several apartments, and a stray bullet hit a man inside an apartment in the leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital. The official said he will be okay.

Officers found 9 and 10 mm shell casings at the scene.

The suspects have not been apprehended.

Please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you have information on the shooting.