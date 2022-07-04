OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Around 3 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to an apartment complex near I-240 and Blackwelder following a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, and his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

So far, authorities have not released any information about a potential suspect.