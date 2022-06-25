OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot early Saturday morning at a south Oklahoma City convenience store.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called at around 1:30 a.m. to the EZ Mart at 4500 S I-35 Srv Road, in the area of the SE 44th Street and S I-35 intersection.

The victim was shot in the stomach during a dispute, according to a Police Department official.

Oklahoma City police responded to an EZ Mart after a person was shot. Image KFOR

He was taken to a nearby hospital, but information has not been provided on his condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a blue Chevy pickup.

Details were not provided on what led to the shooting.