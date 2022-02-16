POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A family dispute ended with a Pottawatomie County father apparently shooting his own son in self defense, according to authorities. That son, accused of throwing knives at his parents, ended up arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Emergency responders arrived at a home on the 17600 block of Highway 102 in Shawnee on Jan.15 to find 44-year-old Blaine Parsons agonizing in pain on the floor, with at least one gunshot wound to the leg.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth and his deputies report that Parsons became upset when his mother wouldn’t let him use her phone, the same phone he allegedly threw in anger just moments beforehand.

Blaine Parsons

Then matters escalated to his parents fearing for their lives.

“Our suspect had some knives and had threatened to stab them,” Booth said. “Actually, there were marks on the floor where he had thrown the knives in their direction, in mom’s direction and stuck them in the floor of the house.”

Parson’s father, who had a cast on his foot, went to grab his gun. When his son wouldn’t calm down and tried to attack them with more knives, authorities report that the father fired off multiple shots, hitting his son at least once in his leg.

Parsons ended up hospitalized for his injuries.

“I feel bad,” said Booth. “I feel bad for the dad. I feel bad for the mom and what the family’s had to go through. To have to protect yourself from a family member, especially even your own son, that’s pretty devastating for the family.”

Parsons was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Parsons’ father was not charged.